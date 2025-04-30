Ford Amphitheater Unveils Major Upgrades Ahead of 2025 Concert Season

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the 2025 concert season kicks off, the Ford Amphitheater is unveiling a series of major upgrades aimed at addressing concerns from nearby residents and enhancing the overall concert-going experience.

After receiving complaints during its first season, the city and venue operator VENU have invested millions in sound mitigation efforts. The improvements are part of a broader agreement between the City of Colorado Springs and VENU, designed to reduce noise impact and improve community response.

Among the most significant changes are the construction of new sound walls on both the north and south sides of the amphitheater.

These are accompanied by a newly installed sound tunnel system engineered to redirect audio output away from surrounding neighborhoods.

Beyond physical structures, the amphitheater has also enhanced its technological capabilities. Three new sound sensors have been installed in nearby residential areas to provide real-time data to engineers, who will now be able to adjust sound levels mid-performance.

Local resident Shirley Dale, who has lived in Colorado Springs for eight years, expressed her trust in the changes.

“I guess I'm somewhat skeptical,” Dale said. “Acoustic engineering is a well-studied science... so it shouldn't be this trial and error.”

The agreement between the city and Venu includes stipulations for potential fines if performances exceed designated noise thresholds.

The season opens tonight with a performance by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. The show begins at 6 p.m.

