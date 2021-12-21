For 98 years, Christmas Unlimited has provided gifts for local children; they are still accepting applications

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s the season of giving and one local non-profit is working around the clock to make sure families can provide toys for their children.

For 98 years, Christmas Unlimited has worked to provide gifts for local children. And what started out as a group of dedicated women working in their kitchen in 1923, has turned into a large thrift store.

The nonprofit allows each parent to come in and obtain 15 points per child to stock up on gifts. Those getting gifts for their kids are asked to fill out an application. Because Christmas Unlimited has the inventory, thanks to their generous donors, they want to extend the application process to first come first serve. They will be open for the next three days for parents to come in, fill out an application, and select gifts.

“Volunteers are here with empathy. This is all about getting people through a tough time. It’s a tough moment at this point, lost their job, something happened. Hey, it’s all about that moment,” said Mike Tapia, Christmas Unlimited Executive Director.

“Humility and gratitude that they have when they’re able to see the amazing toys that get donated here and to provide something for their child, that their child wants. That’s what we’re all about is empowering parents to come and shop for themselves so they can pick out those special things that will be special for their children,” said Dana Smith, Christmas Unlimited Office Manager.

Those who wish to stop by to select gifts should bring a photo ID and documentation for children under 12. The documentation can be a birth certificate, insurance card, or something printed out by the doctor.

Christmas Unlimited is looking for volunteers not just this week, but all season long. The organization also does a large school supply drive later on in the year.

Anyone who wishes to donate toys, money, or their time as a volunteer, can do so by dropping off donations or online. For more information, visit here.

