Football injury leads to Air Force Academy Cadet's sudden death

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — An autopsy report is revealing what led to the sudden death of a 21 year old at the Air Force Academy last month.

21-year-old Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown passed away on the way to class on Monday, January 9th.

According to an autopsy report from the El Paso County Coroner, Brown died from what is known as pulmonary thromboembolism.

The report states that Brown suffered deep vein thrombosis in his left leg that led to the blood clot causing pulmonary thromboembolism in his lungs.

The clotting, according to the coroner was the result of a football injury that Brown had suffered to his left foot in November of 2022.

The coroner says that the findings are consistent with an accidental death due to the injury.

Hunter Brown was from Lake Charles, Louisiana and had a big role at the academy. Brown was described as a well-respected member of his squadron and was an offensive lineman on the Falcon football team during their winning 2021 and 2022 seasons.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. "The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

During his time at the academy, Brown was studying to pursue a major in management and a minor in French.

____

