Food vendors bring flavor, tradition to Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair is open all week long, and one of the best parts about the fair, is the food and all the different vendors that come in.

There are nearly 35 food vendors at the fair this year. Five of the vendors are new, while others have been serving food to fairgoers for decades. Some are bringing all the local flavors while others, who've been at the fair for more than 30 years, are bringing traditions.

“I have people coming to me saying, ‘I’ve been coming here for 30 years to get these rolls.’ We like being the tradition that everybody likes to come to,” said Mike Hurst, the main roller at Stubby's Cinnamon Rolls.

The business is located inside the Palace of Agriculture. The dough is made from scratch every day, and the sweet treats are a fair favorite.

“It has a pound and a half of butter on it, about five and a half pounds of sugar, and eight or nine ounces of cinnamon,” said Hurst, who makes hundreds of cinnamon rolls daily.

From the sweets to the savory, there are fair bites for everyone.

Dustin Solano is the manager at Manhattan's Pizza Parlor. He says, the business is originally from Pueblo and brings local flavors and unique burger creations.

“We have hamburgers, chicken tenders, we've got a burger called the cardiac. We serve the famous Pueblo chili sloppers,” said Solano. “The cardiac burger — It’s a cheeseburger with bacon, it’s got pulled pork and then covered in nacho cheese. So you get to come up with new ideas every year and that's what fairs are all about.”

The business has been serving food at the fair for about a decade. It’s a hidden gem near the horse arena.

“We are hidden, it’s a little oasis, it’s quiet, it's covered in shade, it's away from all the hustle and bustle of the fair,” said Solano.

And while food brings people together, it's also a tradition for many.

“We see familiar faces year after year. They remember us and we start to remember them. It just becomes like a big family within the fair,” said Solano.

There are also dozens of vendors selling items, from western gear to hand-made products and more.

_____

