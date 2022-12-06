Food Trucks Against Homelessness feeds local people in need

COLORADO SPRINGS — As times are tough for many, a local nonprofit organization is helping feed people in need in the Colorado Springs community. It’s a partnership between Food Trucks Against Homelessness and Westside Cares.

Every Monday morning, a group of volunteers park in the parking lot of Westside Cares, and they gave away food, winter clothing and other personal items to up to 100 people. If a food truck is available, the truck and staff will show up to provide a meal instead.

Tracey Porter and her wife founded Food Trucks Against Homelessness in early 2021. It was a time during the pandemic when the economy was impacting everyone, especially the homeless community.

“It's so difficult, their stories are challenging,” said Porter. “When we connect with those that are on our streets, then we can offer connections, so that they feel worthy and that they can work to get off the streets.”

Since the effort started, they have served more than 6,300 meals to people in need, and on Monday, they served a little more than 80 people. With inflation, and the high prices of food and items right now, the need continues nearly two years later.

“We're seeing new faces definitely all the time, and then we see some of the same faces,” said Porter. “We need to be out there, and we need to connect with all human beings so that we can all help each other.”

For many, a little help goes a long way especially during hard times like the holidays.

“They give you blankets, they give you shoes, and they're just good people,” said Lance Reede, who’s been receiving food for a few months now. “I’m still trying to find my way and trying to do what I can do. They help a lot and I really appreciate them.”

Porter said she enjoyed giving back to her community, and forming connections with people who are houseless.

“They give me the opportunity to give back to my community and to make a difference, and that is the most important,” said Porter.

Volunteers from Food Trucks Against Homelessness will be at Westside Cares from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday. They are also accepting cash donations and other forms of donations including winter gear, like sweaters and sweatshirts, coats, hats, socks, hand warmers and gloves.

The organization is also looking for more food trucks to participate at Westside cares in Old Colorado City.

For more information about Food Trucks Against Homelessness, click here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.