Food Truck Tuesdays are back at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A five-year tradition returns today as the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and the city kick off Food Truck Tuesdays.

The weekly tradition starts at 11 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. and will take place in front of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum through Oct. 25. The city plans on offering 12 food trucks at a time every Tuesday.

Over the next few months, a total of 24 food trucks will rotate in front of the museum, just in time for lunch. They will be offering a wide selection of food, including Wheel Coffee, Go Fish Food Truck, Little Bears, Lucy I’m Home, and Bob’s Lobstah Trap.

For a full list of the vendors, visit here.

