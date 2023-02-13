Food pantries will see an increased need once Covid-19 SNAP benefits end

If you receive SNAP benefits, you are going to see a change in the amount you get each month starting next month.

This comes after the federal decision to end the Covid-19 related additional SNAP benefits. The last payment for these is between the 19th and 23rd of this month.

With the extra dollars coming to an end, an individual will lose $90 a month, and a family of four will lose $360 a month starting in March.

This is tough for families who have relied on the extra money for 26 months. Unfortunately, this is coming at a time when food insecurity is already very high.

I spoke with Care and Share Food Bank’s CEO, Nate Springer, who tells me they have seen an increase in the number of people visiting local food banks.

“So, it’s still just under 11% more expensive to go to the grocery store now than it was a year ago, so bad timing for the SNAP allotment to end, but we are looking at doing additional mobile markets, making sure we are taking care of communities that we know are the highest at risk,” said Springer.

“What we think we are going to see in March and April on top of that additional need. The important thing to put out there is we know this is coming and we are prepared for it.”

The state is working to try to protect two vulnerable groups that will be impacted by this, seniors over the age of 65 and people with disabilities. But for now, Care and Share says they are hoping to get as many donations as possible.

Anyone who would like to donate can visit here.

