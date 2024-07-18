Watch Now
Food pantries seeing almost double the amount of people they usually do

The CEO of Care and Share says adding to the struggle is that American Rescue Plan funding will stop at the end of this year.
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jul 17, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — Care and Share Food Bank says that food pantries it supplies food for are seeing almost double the people that they used to.

One of their biggest partners is Crossfire Ministries. They say at this point last year, it was serving between 250 and 300 families in El Paso and Teller Counties.

This year, that number is around 500 families, and they don't expect it to go down.

Nate Springer, the CEO of Care and Share says adding to the struggle is that the American Rescue Plan funding will stop at the end of the year.

"We're gonna see that pendulum kinda shift back to how it was before all that COVID infused money," said Springer. "So, we're going to have to be creative, we're gonna have to make sure our network is working together to potentially have less money in the system to support just as many people in need."

Springer says the nonprofit is looking into ideas, such as working with local farmers to supply food directly to food pantries.

