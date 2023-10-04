Food insecurity on the rise among seniors

COLORADO SPRINGS — The local nonprofit Silver Key aims to help assist the elderly in El Paso County with things like healthcare, transportation, community connections, education, and food insecurity. They say that seniors in our area are having a hard time finding access to the nutritional meals they need.

"The fact is that many seniors don't have access to healthy quality food," said President and CEO of Silver Key Jason Deabueno. "50% of the people in our community in the older adult category do not have the access they need to healthy nutritious food."

Silver Key offers affordable food through their connection cafes, meal deliveries, and pop-up distribution centers in Falcon and Calhan.

"We have a lot of seniors that are experiencing food insecurity due to rising food costs, and fuel prices. You just name it, we are seeing it," said Nutrition Operations Manager Sonya Turner.

The nonprofit says serving rural and urban communities is extremely important, and both face different kinds of challenges.

"When they [clients] come to the libraries, they get to interact with others, and it's always nice to hear their stories and what kind of lives they live," said volunteer Mary Sanborn.

Sanborn makes regular deliveries to people in Falcon and Calhan, along with stopping by the High Prairie Library to see her regulars.

"Well, getting the meal certainly means that you don't have to cook, and that's a benefit because a lot of people won't cook for themselves," said Sanborn.

You can find a list of locations and services the nonprofit offers here.

