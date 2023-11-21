Food Bank of the Rockies serving 60% more people as Thanksgiving approaches

DENVER — According to the American Farm Bureau Federation's 38th annual Thanksgiving dinner survey, this year's Thanksgiving meal for 10 people will cost $61.17 — a 4.5% decrease from the "historically high prices last year." Despite the decrease, 2023's cost for a Thanksgiving meal is still 25% higher than it was in 2019.

Food Bank of the Rockies is both feeling and seeing the impacts of inflation, a decrease in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and a high general cost of living.

“We are seeing so many more people than we ever have before at a Thanksgiving distribution," said Erin Pulling, CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies. “Over the course of a year, we're serving upwards of 350,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming. And right now, we're seeing higher food insecurity rates than we have seen since 2014.”

Pulling said the price of certain items, like potatoes, has increased by around 33%, resulting in the food bank spending an estimated $40,000 more on potatoes alone.

“We used to spend about $300,000 to $400,000 every month on food. Now that number is $1.5 million every single month, and that's because of the increased need. So increase in the amount of food we're distributing, as well as the decrease in USDA food available and the inflation," said Pulling. "SNAP cuts, inflation, general cost of living, more and more people just aren't able to make ends meet, even though they're working multiple jobs.”

Food Bank of the Rockies said it is here to help, and the best way to find support is to visit their website and click on 'Find Food.'

Pulling said they are able to continue to support the community thanks to generous donations. With every dollar donated, the food bank can distribute enough food for three meals.