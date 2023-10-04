Foo Fighters coming to Denver in 2024 as part of Everything or Nothing At All summer tour

DENVER — This year brought a lot of big acts to the Mile High City and next year is slated to do the same, as the Foo Fighters have announced they’re stopping in Denver for their stadium run across the U.S. in 2024.

The Foo Fighters on Monday announced their Everything Or Nothing At All U.S. tour, which will include stops at Fenway Park in Boston before heading to Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Penn.; Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati and Minneapolis’ Target Field by late July.

Their next stop after that will be the Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 3, 2024. The Foo Fighters will be joined by the Pretenders and Mammoth VVH for 12-show gig.

Tickets for the Everything Or Nothing At All tour will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m., with pre-sale tickets going on sale a day earlier.

If you’re down to go but can’t make it to the Denver concert, check out the full list of their tour dates here:



July 17, 2024: New York, NY at Citi Field *

July 19, 2024: New York, NY at Citi Field #

July 21, 2024: Boston, Mass. at Fenway Park #

July 23, 2024: Hershey, Penn. at Hersheypark Stadium #

July 25, 2024: Cincinnati, Ohio at Great American Ballpark *

July 28, 2024: Minneapolis, Minn. at Target Field **

Aug. 3, 2024: Denver, Colo. at Empower Field at Mile High *

Aug. 7, 2024: San Diego, Calif. at Petco Park $

Aug. 9, 2024: Los Angeles, Calif. at BMO Stadium #

Aug. 11, 2024: Los Angeles, Calif. at BMO Stadium %

Aug. 16, 2024: Portland, Ore. at Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

Aug. 18, 2024: Seattle, Wash. at T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support

Other big name artists coming to the Mile High City in 2024 include Madonna in March, Tim McGraw in April, Zach Bryan in June, and Olivia Rodrigo in July.