Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Flying for Memorial Day weekend? Expect DIA to be busy

DIA busy
Denver7
DIA busy
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 15:52:46-04

DENVER — Travelers flying out of town for Memorial Day weekend can expect it to be busy at Denver International Airport.

Nearly 1.2 million passengers are expected to travel through DIA from May 26 to May 31, according to the airport — meeting or exceeding the number of travelers over the comparable period in 2019.

The busiest days are expected to be Friday, May 27 and Monday, May 30, with approximately 210,000 passengers estimated to travel through the airport on both days, DIA said.

The airport recommends all travelers arrive at least two hours before their scheduled boarding time to ensure there’s enough time to make it through security and arrive on time to board.

It comes at a time when Denver7 has received numerous tips from passengers reporting lines snaking into baggage claim in the last few weeks. However, many of the passengers later reported back to say it took less than 30 minutes to make it through the long lines.

On May 12, Lorie Dankers, a public information officer for TSA, confirmed 71% of travelers from the seven days prior waited 15 minutes or less in the security line.

The peak times at the security checkpoint have been from 5-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. — particularly on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

TSA has started to bring in additional staffing resources as peak, sustained summer travel volumes begin, Dankers said at the time.

Both TSA and DIA are also reminding travelers to ensure they’re going through the correct security checkpoints after making changes in November 2021.

North Security Checkpoint:

  • Multiple dedicated TSA PreCheck (only) lanes
  • CLEAR lanes for TSA PreCheck-eligible travelers
  • Airline premium access lanes
  • Very limited number of general screening lanes

South Security Checkpoint – general screening only:

  • All lanes will provide general screening only
  • CLEAR lanes for general screening travelers

A Bridge Security Checkpoint (open limited hours – generally in the morning through early afternoon):

  • All lanes will provide general screening only

Passengers with questions about traveling at the airport can reach DIA’s customer service team by calling 303-342-2000 or 800-247-2336, texting 720-370-9002 or clicking the chat button on FlyDenver.com to connect with live agent from 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation