Florissant Fossil Beds closed on Mondays and Tuesdays beginning February 24

FLORISSANT — Starting Monday, February 24, the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Officials say this is due to a lack of staffing. Guests will not have access to the visitor center, public restrooms, or trailhead parking on these days.

Starting next week, the monument will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.





