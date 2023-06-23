Floodwater took out a portion of a road, leaving a 12 foot drop off in Eastern El Paso County

PEYTON, Colo. — People in Eastern El Paso County are dealing with road damage and closures after this week's severe weather.

The fast-moving floodwater took out a portion of the road on Peyton Highway. It left about a 12 foot drop and a gap about six feet wide.

A bridge inspector with El Paso County Public Works says they haven't seen this much damage in more than 30 years.

"It's all hands on deck right now for the county and when you have something like this like a road closure, that is our top priority," said engineer Amy Dahlberg.

She said this bridge was sturdy enough to withstand the amount of water, "which we're very proud of however the approached roadway, the soil, water is a force of nature, the water is going to find a place to go."

Crews are looking into a stronger road material so something like that never happens again.

"We're discussing how to make these approaches stronger, put in stronger material so that we are prepared for something like this in the future," said Dahlberg.

Dahlberg said crews can't start repairs until the water stop flowing underneath. There is no estimate on when Peyton Highway will reopen.

Check here for current road closures.

Andrew Townsend lives in the area and had his driveway washed out from all the water.

"Maybe not crazy destruction but bad enough that it impacts your daily life so right now we're just trying to repair our driveway, you can't turn in from one side," said Townsend.

Townsend said no one in the neighborhood was prepared for this.

"Most people out here don't have flood insurance it's like weird thing to have," said Townsend.

He said he's fixing his driveway now before it gets worse.

"Maybe not hoping for less rain, I think we always want rain, it's just hoping that it slows down a little bit," said Townsend.

____

