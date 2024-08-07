Flooding Concerns the Community Near Cheyenne Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — After a viewer messaged us with complaints about recent construction affecting traffic in his neighborhood, News5's Piper Vaughn decided to look into the issue.

Scott's email to us said, quoting:

"The complaints by the people in this community are being ignored while the city continues to implement the construction of designs that are a danger to our community and an appalling waste of taxpayer funds."

The project is designed to help improve pedestrian safety on the sidewalks.

News5 spoke with Ryan Phipps, the Capital Improvement Manager, to explain the project and its purpose. He tells us the reason for more water in the area.

"Because the lanes are shifted back and forth, they're driving in the parking lane of the street. That area is designed to convey water."

The Capital Improvement Manager says that he has not been made aware of any flooding in the area and says that the gutters and sidewalks should work seamlessly once the project is finished.

He also says traffic should lighten up in the area as summer comes to a close. Watch the full story above.

