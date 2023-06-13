Flooded road in Fountain blocking access to over 100 homes on Monday

FOUNTAIN — Crews with the City of Fountain said Peaceful Valley Road closed at 6 a.m. on Monday morning due to flooding from Jimmy Camp Creek nearby.

The street was covered with three feet of water after heavy rainfall throughout the day. Nearby residents said the road is the only main entrance and exit to around 100 homes just east of the road.

Sean Smiley, who lives on Peaceful Valley Road, said he planned to stay at his parent's house in Fountain if he could not make it back home to his wife and kids. Other nearby residents, like Meagan Robinson, were concerned about animals and livestock at their properties across the road.

"The horses rely on me. I feed them and water them daily. And we do have three so it's a problem when I can't access them," said Robinson.

Todd Evans, Deputy Manager for the City of Fountain, said the area usually sees this kind of flooding once every 10 years.

“The last official count we had, we had over three and a half inches of rain in the City of Fountain today. We believe we got a second wave which probably put us over four inches, which gets us real close to a 100-year flood event," he said.

Neighbors said there have been concerns raised in the past about flooding near Peaceful Valley Drive. Evans said there has been discussion with the city about building a bridge over the street to decrease the potential for road closures. He said the project has never come to fruition because of a lack of funding.

City crews said after the water recedes they will have to reassess the pavement of the road and look for any damages.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.