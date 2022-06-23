COLORADO SPRINGS — If you're traveling this summer, be prepared for expensive plane tickets and changing plans. Staff shortages and supply issues are still affecting travel nationwide.

Dana Schields, a spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Airport, said summer is always a peak travel time.

"This summer we have seen that fares are higher than they have been in years past due to a number of things. From what I've seen, it could be staff or pilot shortages, even jet fuel has been mentioned," she said.

Schields said it's best to be flexible with your travel dates and to try to fly on weekdays if possible.

"When you're flying on like a Tuesday afternoon, that price is going to be different than like a Friday night," she said.

_____

