Flavor of Pueblo begins this Sunday

PUEBLO — Restaurants and breweries are preparing for the return of "Flavor of Pueblo" this Sunday.

It's a partnership between local businesses and the United Way.

Flavor Pueblo runs from April 11-17.

The event allows people can go to different locations to enjoy "Pueblo specials."

Angelo's Pizza is planning to participate, as they have done in years past.

This year, their special is a 19 inch "Musso Chili Pizza" with a free order of garlic knots.

The restaurant said they give a lot of credit to their loyal customers for helping to keep their doors open during the pandemic.

"We love Pueblo," said Angelo's Pizza owner Debby Foresta, "Pueblo kept us going through this whole COVID thing we are so thankful customers get to go to different restaurants and enjoy the flavors that we are offering in all our different venues."

Organizers used to hold the event a separate location, where restaurants would bring their special dish in for people to enjoy.

This year, organizers want people to go to the restaurants to participate.

To view, the full list of participating restaurants click here.

