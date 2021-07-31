Flash flood watches in effect for much of Colorado through Saturday evening

UPDATE (4 p.m., Friday, July 30): We have started updating the flash flood watches and warnings with the latest information in our live blog.

---

DENVER – Flash flood watches are in effect throughout Colorado’s central mountains and down to the Denver metro area and parts of the Eastern Plains Friday into Saturday, with 1-2 inches of rain expected in an hour in the stronger storms.

Flash flood watches went into effect in central Colorado, including Eagle, Glenwood Springs, Aspen and Vail, at 11 a.m. Friday through midnight, and will be in effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

The watch is also in effect for Grand, Jackson, Summit, and parts of Larimer, Summit, Boulder, Gilpin, and Clear Creek counties until 9 p.m. Saturday evening, where the National Weather Service says up to 1 ½ inches of rain could fall in less than an hour.

“The highest threat areas would be the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Williams Fork and Calwood burn areas, but flash flooding will even be possible in non-burn scar areas due to the intensity of the rainfall,” the NWS wrote in its flash flood watch bulletin.

⚠ Flash Flood Watches Expanded ⚠



The Flash Flood Watch has been expanded into the I-25 Corridor/Palmer Divide/South Park. This will go into effect at 6:00 PM this evening. Heavy rain will be possible through tomorrow evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/QDiAlhgBXc — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 30, 2021

Just after 1 p.m., the NWS issued at flash flood warning for the Cameron Peak burn scar area until 4:15 p.m. Friday. The NWS said more than an inch of rain had already fallen by 1 p.m. and that there was the potential for another 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain Friday afternoon.

The warning was extended until 5:15 p.m. by the NWS at 2:15 p.m. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office also issued voluntary evacuation notices for people living along Highway 14 between Shady Rest Lane and Indian Meadows.

Flash Flood Warnings expanded in the #CameronPeakFire burn area, the latest over the southwest portion until 515 pm. Route 14 is under a flood threat...obey all roadblocks and instructions from local officials. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ObuSStt3U9 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 30, 2021

The highway was shut down at Larimer County Road 103 to Rustic because of the flash flood warning. The highway is open to local traffic only from Ted’s Place to the closure area, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A flash flood watch will also go into effect for much of the foothills, Denver metro area and parts of the Eastern Plains at 6 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service said these storms could produce 1-2 inches of rain in less than an hour with the stronger storms.

Flash flood watches went into effect at 11 a.m. for the San Juan Mountains, which will also see heavy rainfall in storms Friday through Saturday.

The NWS in Boulder said heavy rain could be possible Friday afternoon and evening, possibly overnight and into Saturday morning, and then again Saturday afternoon and evening.

Ahead of Friday’s storms, Denver is expected to reach the low-90s before temperatures cool off. Saturday’s high temperature in Denver is forecast to be in the mid-70s, with a high near 80 on Sunday.

Monsoon moisture has caused flash flooding, particularly on the 2020 burn scars, for much of the past month across the state.

More mudslides closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon again Thursday, trapping a few dozen cars on the interstate overnight that crews were working to clear Friday morning.

Click here for the latest weather conditions and forecasts from the Denver7 team. Click here for the latest road conditions across the state. You can also get the latest weather updates on the 24/7 weather stream on the Denver7+ app.