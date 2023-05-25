Flash flood conditions lead to a water rescue in Pueblo West Wednesday

PUEBLO WEST, CO — Platteville Blvd. from the Pueblo City limits to States Ave. & Mint Dr. was closed due to flash flood conditions Wednesday, according to the Pueblo West Metro District.

Platteville Blvd. has since reopened.

According to Anthony Sandstrom with the Pueblo West Metropolitan District, there were two vehicles in the area that were stuck.

According to the metro district, the vehicles were stuck following flash flood conditions in the area, and four people were rescued from their vehicles. No injuries were reported.

