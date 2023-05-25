Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Flash flood conditions lead to a water rescue in Pueblo West Wednesday

IMG_8469.jpg
Courtesy of Anthony Sandstrom, Pueblo West Metro
IMG_8469.jpg
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 20:55:35-04

PUEBLO WEST, CO — Platteville Blvd. from the Pueblo City limits to States Ave. & Mint Dr. was closed due to flash flood conditions Wednesday, according to the Pueblo West Metro District.

Platteville Blvd. has since reopened.

Courtesy of Anthony Sandstrom, Pueblo West Metro

According to Anthony Sandstrom with the Pueblo West Metropolitan District, there were two vehicles in the area that were stuck.

According to the metro district, the vehicles were stuck following flash flood conditions in the area, and four people were rescued from their vehicles. No injuries were reported.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing