Flags are at half-staff on Sunday for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

COLORADO (KOAA) — Flags were flying at half-staff on Sunday in Colorado and across America.

Governor Jared Polis made the order to follow President Trump's proclamation marking this weekend as National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

The flags are to be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Governor Polis' full statement can be found below:

“This is a time to reflect and remember those and their families who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our communities in the face of devastating events. In Colorado, we value the hard work and dedication of our firefighters to make sure communities are prepared, protected, and informed during emergencies. We honor our fallen firefighters by ensuring their legacies and loved ones are cared for here in Colorado."





