Flag Day celebrations kick-off with a parachute demonstration

COLORADO SPRINGS — Flag day celebrations kicked off a day early in Colorado Springs, thanks to a local business. All eyes were on the skies this morning near Forrest Hill Road. An aerial jump was performed by the "All Veterans Group", which is a team made up of active and retired military.

The demonstration was part of of an event put on by Window World of Southern Colorado, a local business that wanted to help families in the Springs show off their American spirit.

"Corporate offices caught wind of what we were doing and this just blossomed," said Vice President of the company, Chris Lehmkuhl.

Residents could also stop by and bring their tatter and worn American Flags, in exchange for new ones.

"It's not appropriate to just through your flag away," said President of Window World Southern Colorado, Kiersten Lehmkuhl. The American Legion handles that and that's why they are here. There are ceremonies and all types of things to properly retire the flag," she explained.

The event kicked off with a bag pipe performance, presentation of colors, and the national anthem was also sung. The American Legion, Military Initiative, and Mount Carmel helped make the event possible.

To find out more about Flag Day, click here.

To learn how to properly retire the American Flag, click here.