Five-year-old child dies after being hit by car

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, News 5 learned that a five-year-old child has died after it was hit by a car.

Police tell us the child had run out to greet its father, who was driving the car, but the father did not see the child.

This happened on Thursday in a parking lot on South 8th Street near Cheyenne Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.

The child was then taken to the hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries but later died

There are no charges, and alcohol and drugs were not involved. Police tell News 5 everyone involved in the accident is cooperating with the investigation.

