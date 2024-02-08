Five student-athletes from Palmer Ridge sign to continue to pursue athletic dreams in college

MONUMENT, Colo. — Five student-athletes from Palmer Ridge High School in Lewis-Palmer School District 38 signed letters of intent Wednesday. All of them plan to play college football.

Four of the student-athletes, including senior Holden Wright, will be playing for four-year universities, while S\senior Cooper Havenar will be joining the Merchant Marines.

Wright says he's looking forward to taking the lessons he learned playing for Palmer Ridge and using them to play in college.

"It's the little things. Do the little things right when no one's watching. That's what they preach here and I think any program would be happy to have a person with that mindset on their team," says Wright.

News 5 wishes a huge congratulations to the seniors at Palmer Ridge. The coach for the football team says each senior who signed Wednesday has been a key member of the team and their contribution to the team is what has made the program great over the last few years.

____

