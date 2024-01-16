Five released wolves receive their names through a student poll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The reintroduction of gray wolves into Colorado has been big news. After nearly 80 years the decision was made to integrate wolves into the state once more, and saw a group of an initial five wolves released into the wild.

While being released into the wild to roam freely, the wolves are bringing something domestic with them, thanks to a group of approximately 200,000 students from the fifth to the eighth grade from across Colorado.

The students were tasked with generating and voting for the names of the first five wolves released.

The Wolf and Wildlife Center organized this contest, and invited every public middle school to participate. Students who are home schooled were also able to participate in the naming bonanza.

A total of 67 schools participated, while thousands of votes piled in from every corner, nook, and cranny of the state.

After an intensive period of voting, the results have been finalized:

River: A light gray male, named for peace and growth.

Aspen: A dark gray female, whose name means shield and magical powers.

Maverick: A gray female, signifying independence and a rebel.

Ghost: A black female, the spirit of the forest.

Shadow: A black male, who is elusive and secretive.

As the wolves try to navigate and settle into their new lives, they can rest easy knowing they have the backing of more than 200,000 students who have given them their new namesake.

