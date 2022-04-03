Five injured in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Five people were injured during a pair of shootings on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Saturday evening. The first event was reported at around 6:00 p.m. at an address on Barkman Drive near Astrozon Boulevard. The second shooting scene is located a few blocks away at the intersection of Astrozon and Chelton Road.

One of the victims was reported to be in critical condition. Investigators from the CSPD's Violent Crimes Section are investigating the event. No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 5 for updates.

