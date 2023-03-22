Five Fort Carson residents identified in child exploitation operation

FORT CARSON, CO — Four Fort Carson civilians and one active-duty military member have been identified in a child exploitation operation that took place on Fort Carson between March 17th-18th, 2022.

The online operation was conducted by The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division's Rocky Mountain Field Office. During the two-day operation CID agents were able to fully identify the five individuals allegedly communicating with a juvenile attempting to meet them for sexual services.

The online conversations revealed that the active-duty military member was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Command.

“These predators exist in the community, and we want to send the message that we will do whatever it takes to bring them to justice,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Ryan O’Connor, Rocky Mountain Field Office.

The military member was apprehended by Army CID and was referred to the Department of the Army for prosecution. CID has referred the civilian suspects to civilian prosecution.

The identities of the individuals were not released to the public at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.