Fish for free this weekend in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife's annual Free Fishing Weekend is this coming weekend.

The event is held each year on the first weekend of June.

This year, anglers of all ages, resident or not, can fish without a license June 5 - 6.

According to CPW, Colorado features nearly 9,000 miles of trout streams -321 miles of which are designated Gold Medal waters - and over 1,300 angling locations, all managed for high-quality fishing. Angler have the chance to catch 35 species of warm-water and cold-water fish.

“The outdoors are for everyone, and fishing is a great way to discover and enjoy Colorado,” said Angler Outreach Coordinator Andre Egli. “The fish are biting and Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect opportunity for everyone to give fishing a try.”

Licenses are not needed for Free Fishing Weekend, but all other rules and regulations apply.

You can learn more about fishing season dates and license fees at cpw.state.co.us.

In 2020, more than one million fishing licenses were sold in Colorado. CPW says the sale of fishing licenses allows them to maintain and conserve fish habitat that promotes better fishing in the state.