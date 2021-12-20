First Colorado wolf kill in over 70 years claimed to have been discovered

WALDEN — The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is claiming that a pack of wolves killed a female cow near Walden, Colo., which is near the Wyoming border.

In a press release, they say that this is the first confirmed wolf kill of livestock in Colorado in over 70 years.

In early 2021, Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed the existence of this pack in north-central Colorado.

“On behalf of the livestock producer, who is a member of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA), as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife, we ask that the public refrain from disturbing the area and individuals associated with this wolf attack,” said Steve Wooten, CCA President.

The Cattlemen's Association went on to say that this incident brings up concerns they have with the wolf reintroduction program that is currently underway.

In the press release, they list three specific concerns which include:



Lethal and non-lethal methods, including hazing, of wolves for conflict minimization.

A guaranteed funding source that allows Colorado Parks and Wildlife to fairly provide the needed tools for prevention and compensation from wolf impacts.

Impacts from wolves go beyond livestock death and injury, to include more far-reaching impacts on livestock performance, such as loss of pregnancy, weight loss, imbalanced range usage, etc.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife told News 5 that they are investigating the incident to confirm that it was a wolf kill. They went on to say that if it was, the animal's owners will be compensated.

