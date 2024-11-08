First responders in Colorado Springs take on multi-day snow storm

COLORADO SPRINGS — A snow day for some and another work day for others: first responders in Colorado Springs are taking extra precautions while responding to calls on Thursday.

“We don't get those days off when the weather turns bad," said Captain JJ Halsey with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

He said response times may be slower with the snowy weather as crews take extra care while driving.

“We can't get there as fast as we normally do. We have to take our time," said Capt. Halsey. "We've got a century of experience here in this kind of climate so we prepare for that, and we're ready for those kinds of extremes."

Capt. Halsey said crews have been putting tire chains on fire apparatuses, focusing on rigs on the north and west sides of the city that see more snow and tricky terrain. Personnel are also making sure they have plenty of winter gear while double-checking equipment and fuel levels before heading out the door.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said officers are following the same advice they give out to the community for cold days.

“Slow down, take your time, give yourself more time to get to the place that you want to get to," said Chief Vasquez.

As fire danger decreases during a wet and snowy day, Capt. Halsey said crews still have to keep infrastructure in mind during the cold.

"We have to still, you know, access hydrants. We have to still flow water and in these extreme cold conditions, you know, hose lines freeze. Pumps can freeze," said Capt. Halsey.

