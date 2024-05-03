First pro-Palestinian encampment in Colorado Springs sets up on a college campus

COLORADO SPRINGS — Protests continue to break out at universities and college campuses around the country surrounding the war in Gaza.

Students at Colorado College (CC) joined that movement, with an encampment in support of Palestine.

The campsite is filled with 'Free Palestine' and 'Cease Fire' signs. There are about 20 tents up with more than two dozen students camping out on campus by Tutt Library.

"Can I ask how long you're planning to be out here," I asked one student. "As long as we need to be."

They call themselves the 'Liberation Zone'. I tried talking with these students but all declined an interview. "That won't happen, we won't be, we value our anonymity."

I did catch up with a student on her way to class who said the campers have been peaceful.

"Colorado Springs is a very republican city and to have people openly show their support for people across the country and for a movement that's very polarizing today is honestly something that is inspiring and that I love to see," said CC freshman, Allyson Pena.

A Colorado Springs man said he was driving by, saw the encampment and stopped to ask students if they needed any food or water.

"I'm happy it popped up, upset that it has to pop up, the situation in Israel and Palestine is heartbreaking and incredibly frustrating," said Josh Rumple.

"We are making a very intentional effort not to escalate [the situation]," said CC leadership in a statement.

A CC spokesperson said they haven't responded to any disruptions from the encampment.

"The college, they haven't openly expressed their support for Palestine, but the fact they haven't pushed anything back is a little warming," said Pena.

I didn't hear back from the Jewish campus organization, Hillel, which has a presence at CC.

