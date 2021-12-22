First Omicron COVID-19 case identified in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — The first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in El Paso County was identified on Tuesday.

According to El Paso County Public Health they found the variant in a man in his 40's. EPCPH says that the man was vaccinated and had received his booster and only experienced mild symptoms. They went on to say that he also had a history of domestic travel.

As of Monday, the Omicron variant is the dominant type of COVID-19 in the U.S., making up an estimated 73 percent of new infections last week according to the CDC.

The first case of Omicron was detected in Colorado back in early December.

This past week El Paso County reported a COVID-19 positivity rate of 8.1 percent. In total, around 68 percent of the eligible population in El Paso County has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

