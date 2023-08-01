15 employers continue to gather monthly for hiring sessions in Pikes Peak Region

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting hiring events in Colorado Springs every first Wednesday of the month.

A total of 15 employers will be available for interviews and attendees may just get an offer on site. If you want to go you'll need to bring a resume and sign up for a Connecting Colorado Account.

"It goes anywhere from entry-level to mid-level positions as well, and we're seeing a lot of different like pay bands as well. So we have anywhere from a staffing agency to landscaping to nursing manufacturing positions as well," says Erica Romero, Business Relations Manager for the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

The job fair will be broken into two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The morning session will feature 8 different employers and run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The list of employers, positions available, and a brief description of each company's industries are below.

Global Connection to Employment

Global Connections to Employment is a workforce training and job force offering training through a hands-on approach to people with disabilities, and wounded veterans, and covers a wide range of industries from business services, custodial services, facilities maintenance, food service industry, information technology services, and more.

Positions



Full-Time Patient Appointment Technician – $18.49/hr

Part-Time Patient Appointment Technician – $18.49/hr

Registered Nurse – $31.33-$36.37/hr

Number of open positions: 13

Forward Living Corporation

The Forward Living Corporation is an organization that focuses on helping disabled adults find residential homes and provides them with the skills they need to succeed and build an independent life.

Positions



Host Home Provider – $20+/hr

Direct Care – $15.75/hr

Number of open positions: 9

Spray Foam Genie

Spray Foam Genie is a new company in Colorado Springs that offers foam insulation and concrete lifting repair.

Positions



Experienced Spray Foam Techs –$22/hr

Entry Level Spray Foam Techs (apprentice) – $18/hr

Number of open positions: 4

Rocky Mountain Health Care Services

Rocky Mountain Health Care Services wants to be known as one of the best places to work in Colorado Springs. With a focus on the healthcare industry, they hope to provide personalized and cost-effective service to patients across El Paso County.

Positions



CNA – $18.19/hr

Homecare Personal Care Worker – $15/hr

Appointment Companion – $16.64/hr

Number of open positions: 10

Job Store Staffing

Job Store Staffing is another recruitment center focused on providing employers in Colorado Springs with staffing needs.

Positions



Manufacturing Technicians – $15-$18/hr

High Tech Production – $18+/hr

Customer Service Reps – $15+/hr

Number of open positions: 16

NurseCore

NurseCore is a medical staffing agency focused on providing training and providing families with personal medical professionals to fit patient needs.

Positions



Certified Nursing Assistant – $19-$23/hr

Licensed Practical Nurse – $34-$36/hr

Registered Nurse – $38-$42/hr

Number of open positions: 15

Robert Half

Robert Half is another job recruitment agency that focuses on bringing specialized talent to different employers across the country.

Positions



Accounting Positions starting at $50k/yr

Administrative Positions starting at $22.80/hr

Number of open positions: 8

Crossroads Turning Points

Crossroads Turning Points is Southern Colorado's largest alcohol and drug addiction and intervention treatment agency providing services to people.

Position



Withdrawal Management Specialist – $17.50-$21/hr

Number of open positions: 5

Eight more agencies will be attending the afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to see afternoon attendees.

