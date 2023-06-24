First-of-its-kind Teen Center coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The nonprofit Forge Evolution is working to create the first Teenage Resource Center in the Pikes Peak Region. Organizers say they want to give that demographic a safe space to be themselves.

"Our young people are struggling with mental health, suicidal ideation, and substance use. Those of you that are business owners might be struggling with teens causing problems in your store around your homes. Those things are really needing a place to find safe play safe space that really provides help and support as they are growing older," said CEO of Forge Morgan Mote.

Mote says that something like this would be invaluable to teens, offering resources like a computer lab, drop-in center, meals, video games, 3D printing, and traditional games like Connect4. But it will also have resources like one on one counseling, behavioral therapy, and more.

"Our goal is to serve young people between the ages of 10 and 19, and having them have a safe space," said Mote.

The nonprofit is currently working to renovate the building they just purchased, so it can better suit the teen center.

Miles Green is a 15-year-old student who has been volunteering

for Forge Evolution for the last year. He says that while kids like him are always excited for school to get out for the Summer, once it arrives they can get bored.

"There's not a lot to do out here in the Springs," said Green. "In the Summer we're all excited and then we don't do a lot".

He's interested in the new service he's been volunteering for, and can't wait to take advantage of everything it will have to offer.

"So yes, I'd recommend it to everyone at my school to come out here," says Green.

To learn more information about Forge Evolution and their current drop-in hours, you can visit their website.

