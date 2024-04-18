First Lady Jill Biden to speak at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus on Saturday

DENVER — First Lady Jill Biden will visit Colorado this weekend to speak about a White House initiative seeking to change how the country approaches and funds research on women’s health.

The first lady will arrive at Denver International Airport Friday night to attend a roundtable discussion at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora happening on Saturday at noon.

The discussion will center around the Biden’s White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, launched late last year with the goal of fundamentally changing how the U.S. approaches and funds research on women’s health.

This is the first visit from the first lady to Colorado in 2024. Last April, she visited Colorado as part of a nationwide tour focused on workforce training.