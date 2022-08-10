First fully functional quadriplegic man summits the Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS — The first fully functional quadriplegic man climbed the Incline in Manitou Springs today.

Patrick Rummerfield is an example of setting your own boundaries and living your fullest potential. Rummerfield was paralyzed from the neck down in a car accident at the age of 21.

He spent years in intensive rehabilitation learning to operate a wheelchair with his mouth and eventually was able to regain the ability to walk and jog without assistance.

Since then, Rummerfield has competed in numerous events including the Iron Man Triathlon, the 155 mile race across the Gobi Dessert and now he can say he conquered over 2,700 steps up the Manitou Incline.

He dedicated his hike to a local Missouri non-profit called Missouri-kids which supports student-athletes who have been seriously injured.

KOAA News5's Ashely Portillo caught up with Rummerfield to hear how he is using his experiences to encourage others to face a challenge.

"You never dwell on the negatives,' says Rummerfield, 'You stay committed. And by staying committed, I mean, you do it every day, no matter if you see advancements or not."

_____

