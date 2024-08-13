First ever 'Navy Week' in the history of Colorado Springs kicks off Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor Yemi Mobolade signed a proclamation Monday officially declaring this week as the first ever 'Navy Week' in the history of Colorado Springs.

Navy Vice Admiral John Fuller was on hand.

The Blue Angels are in town as part of the celebration. They're set to perform this weekend at the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show. Earlier this year, they made a site visit to Colorado Springs.

Navy Week is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the Navy. News5 spoke with Vice Admiral Fuller about what the Navy hopes to accomplish with the event.

"I want to walk away with Colorado Springs appreciating their navy a little bit more, and I want to walk away from them being a little more curious about what the Navy does and why we care," said Vice Admiral Fuller.

Several U.S. Navy vessels have been named after places in Colorado. They are the USS Colorado and the USS Mesa Verde.

