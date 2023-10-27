First Alert 5's snow total predictions are in for this weekend's storm

First Alert 5 is tracking the storm to hit on Saturday evening with a possible mix of rain and snow, depending on the timing of when the precipitation arrives.

Impacts to travel can be expected so those planning on traveling should be sure to bring along a winter safety kit.

Get your car ready for the Colorado winter

The mountain passes may become impassible due to conditions from the storm.

The worst of the storm conditions will roll in from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The weather may change over to snow on Saturday night, with snow at times into midday on Sunday.

The highest snow totals will be outside of the mountains in the Palmer Divide area and Teller County.

Parts of Teller County should see up to 6".

In Colorado Springs, the snowfall will range from a trace to 3", with the most snow falling on the north and west sides of town.

Heavy snow will hit the mountains of central and northern Colorado, as much as 6-12".

Some mountain areas could see more than a foot of base-building snow.

Totals in Pueblo should be 1" or less.

The Canyon City area will see up to 2".

First Alert 5 predicts that this could be enough snow to allow some ski areas to open within the next week.

