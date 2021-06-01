Fireworks restrictions announced for unincorporated El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — Due to the continued threat of drought conditions in El Paso County, Sheriff Bill Elder's office announced today the sale, use, or possession of fireworks is illegal in unincorporated areas of El Paso County.

KOAA Weather Colorado drought conditions as of June 1st, 2021.

Heavy rains over the last month have eased drought conditions across most of the Front Range and adjacent plains, and even the central mountains are now only in a moderate drought. Despite the wet weather over the last month, Colorado is an arid climate and is constantly under the threat of wildfires. It won't take much to dry out our grasses and bring fire danger back to our minds.

Sheriffs are responsible for wildland fire response and coordination in Colorado. In a release, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office states data from predictive services show a trend of drying out in June and into July.

Illegal fireworks now in El Paso County include:

• Bottle rockets

• Firecrackers of any type

• Mortars

• Roman candles

• Fountains

• Ground spinners

• Smoke Bombs

• Sparklers

"Trick noise makers” are not classified as fireworks and are not prohibited by the fireworks statutes. Trick noise makers include:

• Snaps (small paper wads that are thrown on the ground)

• Champagne poppers (pull string and they launch colored paper)

• Pull string poppers (small 2” paper tube with a string from each end)

If you have any questions about this order, contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number (719) 390-5555.

Similar restrictions are also in place for Colorado Springs, year-round, For more information visit https://coloradosprings.gov/fireworks.

As of June 1, no fire restrictions are in place for El Paso County, but that is expected to change in the upcoming weeks as we dry out.