Firework-related injuries or property damage may be covered by your homeowners insurance

FOUNTAIN, Colo.— More and more people are getting hurt by fireworks, according to a LendingTree study. In fact, the number of injuries doubled from 2019 to 2020.

The study also found women are more likely to get hurt than those ages 45-64.

Coverage for firework-related injuries or property damage may be covered by your homeowner's insurance. It all depends on your insurance company and policy.

You're more likely covered if you use legal fireworks correctly, said one Colorado Springs insurance agent. "If you're the victim though," you may have a higher chance of coverage.

"We say, 'better safe than sorry,' so spend the extra time," checking your fire protection policy with your insurance agent, said a Brukhouse Insurance agent Tabitha Nusall.

People were stocking up for Fourth of July celebrations at a firework stand in Fountain.

"Got one of everything...but it's more for the kids, with all the rain we've had this year, I'm going to go all out," said one resident Joshua Caine.

Another shopper said she made sure she was covered if anyone get hurt or anything gets damaged.

"It's just peace of mind, it's just something you know you want to be safe, you want to have fun and you want to make sure you don't burn your house down," said Jennifer Bonis.

Every firework package has a warning label, advising adult supervision.

"I do look at those, we do try to just keep the simple, little ones like the little fountains stuff like that.. 'cause we have kids so we make sure its all safe for the kids to enjoy," said a Widefield resident Ruby Torres.

Staff at the firework stand pop-up said they get a lot of questions concerning safety, especially if kids can handle certain fireworks.

"We always suggest adult supervision, adults set off the fireworks, always have water around," said staff member Carole.

They said they only sell legal fireworks to those above 16 years old. They advise to always have buckets of water to throw used fireworks into and never set off fireworks near trees or buildings.

"If you know what you're doing, smart about what you're doing, no one's going to get hurt," said Caine.

