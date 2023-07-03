Firework bans in Southern Colorado: What you can and can't do

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Tuesday marks the Fourth of July this year, and many people are eager to celebrate the occasion with fireworks.

Simply put, fireworks are banned statewide if they explode or leave the ground.

That means firecrackers, bottle rockets, shells and rockets, roman candles, mortars, M-80's and M-100's, helicopters, and cherry bombs are all illegal fireworks.

Depending on where you live or celebrate, certain types of fireworks may be permitted.

Legal fireworks, also called permissible fireworks, may include dipped sticks and sparklers, snake or glow worms, fountains, illuminating torches, toy propellants, smoke bombs, ground spinners, and noise makers that crackle or whistle- but don't explode.

According to Colorado state law, fireworks that are legal are prohibited in U.S. national parks, Colorado state parks, local parks, golf courses, forests, city streets, and most public spaces.

Local regulations vary by location and from year to year, depending on drought conditions. It is best to check with your local law enforcement agency or fire department before purchasing or using fireworks.

Below is information on local fireworks regulations that you may need to know.

El Paso County



The El Paso County Sheriff's Office or the Board of County Commissioners have not issued a fire or firework ban for unincorporated El Paso County.

issued a fire or firework ban for unincorporated El Paso County. Most permissible fireworks are legal for El Paso County under the municipal code.

Those living or visiting municipalities and special fire districts have the responsibility to check if those individual jurisdictions have issued their own restrictions.

For example, the City of Colorado Springs has banned all fireworks.

Lawful citations include fines, mandatory court appearances, and jail time. There is more information on their website.

banned all fireworks. The City of Fountain allows permissible fireworks, but all other fireworks are illegal. There is more information on their website.

"A good rule of thumb: anything that explodes or leaves the ground are illegal in Colorado," according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Teller County



All fireworks are banned within Teller County.

Fremont County



All fireworks are banned within the City of Fremont. There is more information on The Fremont Police Department's website.

Custer County



Custer County follows state law for fireworks. No illegal fireworks, but permissible fireworks are allowed. The Wet Mountain Fire Protection District Facebook page has information.

Pueblo County



Illegal fireworks that explode or lift off the ground are banned.

banned. Most permissible fireworks are legal for Pueblo County under the municipal code.

Visit the Pueblo Fire Department and Pueblo West Fire Department Facebook pages for more information.

Crowley County



Crowley County follows state law. No illegal fireworks, but permissible fireworks are allowed.

Kiowa County



Kiowa County follows state law for fireworks. No illegal fireworks, but permissible fireworks are allowed.

allowed. Residents can use fireworks on July 3, 4, and 5 from dusk - 10:30 p.m. Any fireworks past the times are subject to fines.

Otero County



Otero County follows state law. No illegal fireworks, but permissible fireworks are allowed.

Bent County



Bent County follows state law. No illegal fireworks, but permissible fireworks are allowed.

Huerfano County



Huerfano County follows state law. No illegal fireworks, but permissible fireworks are allowed.

Las Animas County



All fireworks are banned within Las Animas County.

Baca County



Baca County follows state law. No illegal fireworks, but permissible fireworks are allowed.

It is recommended to check the Fire Restriction Information within your area on the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control's website. Local County Sheriff, fire department, or the Federal land agency can also provide additional information.