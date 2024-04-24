Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs firefighters say the number of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries is on the rise.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they've had three fires this year, which is almost half of what they saw all of last year.

Firefighters say the increase is because more products in homes have these type of batteries.

"Never leave batteries charging unattended and never leave them on the charger once they have been charged," said Deputy Fire Marshal Kris Cooper. "Never use batteries that have been damaged. Always use chargers that come from the manufacturer, and always use factory batteries in tools. Don't replace them with batteries that are no name or not designed to be used in within that appliance."

CSFD also recommends that you remove batteries from tools and appliances after you are done using them.

