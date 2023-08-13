Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Firefighters rescue man who survived 30 foot fall at Pulpit Rock

Pulpit Rock rescue.jpeg
KOAA5
Firefighters work to rescue a man who feel 30 feet off a cliff at Pulpit Rock in Colorado Springs.
Pulpit Rock rescue.jpeg
Posted at 11:11 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 01:11:52-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A man was injured after falling approximately 30 feet off the edge of a steep cliff at Pulpit Rock Park in Colorado Springs Saturday night. Crews from several fire engine companies were dispatched to the park to help rescue him.

It was a challenging task because the place where he landed was difficult to access on foot or by vehicle.

All three of the city's high-angle rescue teams were called to the scene. They worked in tandem to help lower the patient off the side of the rock.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition just after 9:00 p.m.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

JA Toyota Promo Sidebar 480x360.jpg

Nominate someone amazing