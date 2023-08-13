Firefighters rescue man who survived 30 foot fall at Pulpit Rock

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A man was injured after falling approximately 30 feet off the edge of a steep cliff at Pulpit Rock Park in Colorado Springs Saturday night. Crews from several fire engine companies were dispatched to the park to help rescue him.

It was a challenging task because the place where he landed was difficult to access on foot or by vehicle.

All three of the city's high-angle rescue teams were called to the scene. They worked in tandem to help lower the patient off the side of the rock.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition just after 9:00 p.m.

____

