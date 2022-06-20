Firefighters rescue dogs from house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A family in Colorado Springs returned from a dinner date out of the city to find that their home had burned. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire started in the detached garage of a home on Potter Drive just before 7:00 p.m.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion. Fire Lieutenant Jeremiah Heddings said the 20-foot by 20-foot garage was completely destroyed and the home itself is not inhabitable.

Four dogs were rescued from the home and are now staying in the care of neighbors.

"We try and hammer home often to have working, functioning smoke detectors, smoke alarms rather, and change the batteries every six months," Heddings said.

No injuries were reported. Heddings said that firefighters will remain on the scene overnight due to a power pole on near the property that also caught fire. The department is working with Colorado Springs Utilities to de-energize the pole.

