Firefighters fully extinguish Aurora construction site fire after five days

AURORA, Colo. — A fire at an Aurora construction site has been fully extinguished five days after it sparked, Aurora Fire Rescue announced Thursday.

The 5-alarm fire, first reported early Saturday afternoon, devastated the construction site near E. Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. There were no injuries reported.

In an update Thursday, Aurora Fire Rescue said hot spots are no longer burning and crews have been released from the scene. AFR will "maintain control and monitoring of the scene" with help from a security firm, according to the department. If the fire rekindles, fire crews will be reactivated.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Extensive damage and a high potential for collapse have so far hindered crews from safely entering the remains.

Portions of the property will be demolished beginning the week of January 1, 2024. Concurrently, investigators will begin their probing and analysis of the site.

Nearby streets are expected to remain closed down for the foreseeable future with no timeline for when they may reopen. AFR said the goal is to reopen all roadways "as soon as possible."