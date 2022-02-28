Firefighters douse two-alarm fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colorado — Firefighters doused a two-alarm fire that broke out in a boarded-up building on North Elizabeth Street Sunday evening. The fire broke out at around 7:40 p.m. in an old 3-bay garage located on a property near the Old Chicago restaurant.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. All four walls and the roof were burning.

PUEBLO FIRE: There is a building fire on Elizabeth in Pueblo by Old Chicago. Fire crews just arrived to fight the fire. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/TftZQrP5uP — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) February 28, 2022

The building collapsed during the blaze, but no firefighters were injured. Crews are still dousing hot spots and will be investigating the cause of the fire once the rubble is cool enough.

The building appears to have been vacant. No injuries were reported. However, the debris remains too hot to make a thorough search. The investigation is expected to last into Monday.

_____

