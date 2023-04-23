Watch Now
Firefighters douse kitchen fire at bar and grill

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Point Bar and Grill Saturday morning in Colorado Springs.
Posted at 10:11 PM, Apr 22, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — There was a fire in the kitchen of the Point Bar & Grill on South 8th Street in Colorado Springs overnight. The call came in just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. A staff member was closing up the grill when that fire got out of control.

Firefighters arrived quickly on the scene and credited the building's sprinklers with helping to limit the damage.

No injuries were reported.
