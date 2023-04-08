Firefighters douse flames at Colorado Springs car wash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Firefighters quickly doused the flames at a Colorado Springs car wash that caught fire Saturday morning.

FIRE PUT OUT QUICKLY BY CSFD FIRE: A fire happened at a car wash by Garden of the Gods and I-25 in Colorado Springs. @CSFDPIO was able to put the fire out quickly. Crews are now investigating what led to the fire starting. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/A4uhxEzrIp — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) April 8, 2023

The emergency was first reported at around 10:30 a.m. at the Buffs Carwash on Garden of the Gods Road near I-25.

Firefighters report

Fire under control, no injuries pic.twitter.com/Sm4Genk3FL — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 8, 2023

____

