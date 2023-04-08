Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Firefighters douse flames at Colorado Springs car wash

Bufs Car Wash Fire.jpg
KOAA 5
A fire broke out at the Buffs Carwash in Colorado Springs Saturday morning. The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Bufs Car Wash Fire.jpg
Posted at 2:40 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 16:40:24-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Firefighters quickly doused the flames at a Colorado Springs car wash that caught fire Saturday morning.

The emergency was first reported at around 10:30 a.m. at the Buffs Carwash on Garden of the Gods Road near I-25.

Firefighters report

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards