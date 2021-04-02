Firefighter dies in on-the-job accident at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON — Firefighters across the region are mourning the loss of one of their own in an accident while working for Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services.

According to the organization on post, Greg Gatzke worked as an Emergency Vehicle Technician for 16 years alongside serving the maintenance needs of other departments, and as the Assistant Chief of the Penrose Fire Department.

Details of the March 31 accident which claimed Gatzke's life have not been released.

"Many of us who respond to emergencies can at times take for granted those who work tirelessly in the background making sure our apparatus are ready to perform when needed. We at Fort Carson were blessed with an Emergency Vehicle Technician who would come in at all hours of any day to make sure we had operational equipment without hesitation. Greg Gatzke was the glue which held our fleet together despite the frustrations we presented him at times and he did it with a passion and dedication which was unmatched," a post on the Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services Facebook page reads.

In his honor, the Fort Carson department will fly a memorial flag and wear mourning bands until the funeral.

