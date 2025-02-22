Fired Rocky Mountain National Park employee speaks out about potential impacts of job losses

COLORADO — At least a dozen full-time workers at Rocky Mountain National Park were abruptly fired last week after the Trump Administration ordered the termination of federal probationary employees nationwide.

It’s part of President Trump’s broad efforts to shrink the federal workforce and reduce what he considers wasteful spending. Billionaire Elon Musk and his U.S. DOGE Agency have also had a hand in severely cutting the federal workforce in recent weeks.

Across the country, up to 1,000 national parks staffers were fired through a boilerplate letter, claiming the employees “failed to demonstrate fitness of qualifications for continued employment.”

One of those fired from Rocky Mountain National Park spoke exclusively with News5 to detail how the firings unfolded and what the impacts could be on the national parks moving forward.

The employee was granted anonymity because they are working to appeal their termination and have concerns that the administration could further target them for speaking out.

